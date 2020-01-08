



– Police in Southlake used a collage of a shoplifter, reminiscent of the ‘I want to speak to the manager’ meme, to issue their first BOLO (be on the lookout) of 2020.

Investigators say the woman went to the Kohl’s store on East Highway 114 on January 5 and set up the heist the moment she walked in. Police say it began when the woman got a shopping buggy and placed a large black and white striped bag inside.

HELP US IDENTIFY THIS BOOT SCOOTING BUGGY THREAD! You know 2020 is going to be a great year when our first BOLO immediately starts off from Kohl’s and their amazing HD 5K LT 3-D cameras! 1/ pic.twitter.com/uSiohpZjEN — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) January 8, 2020

According to police, surveillance video shows the woman moving through the shoe section and, “When she thought she was outside of the view of the cameras, she squatted down, removed two pairs of shoes from their boxes, and ALLEGEDLY just snuck them in her shopping cart…which if you recall was actually her open giant zebra purse bag thing.”

The suspect zipped the bag and walked out of the store without paying for the items, valued at around $110.

Lest your eyes deceive you, she is wearing a blue jean jacket hoodie and not a blue jean vest–two things we just thought we’d never be typing when we were in the police academy. 5/ — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) January 8, 2020

The suspect was dress uniquely — wearing a blue jean jacket hoodie, frayed burgundy shorts, and brown suede-like fringed boots. The bottom portion of her head was shaved and she had unique fingernails — with each seemingly painted and decorated different colors.

Southlake DPS is asking anyone who recognizes the woman or knows about the theft to call 817-748-8915 or send an email to dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us. Anonymous messages can also be sent through social media.