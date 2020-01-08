FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson is taking a leave of absence for a medical procedure, she announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Wilson did not elaborate, but wanted the public to know her department is in “exceptional hands” while she’s gone.
She did not say when she’s expecting to return.
Here is Wilson’s full statement:
Starting tomorrow, I will be taking leave for a medical procedure. I have the utmost confidence in the experienced, dedicated and high-performing employees of this office to perform the legal work of Tarrant County at the same level of excellence our community has come to expect. From our executive team to every prosecutor, we have outstanding leaders and lawyers seeking justice and zealously representing our civil clients. Our investigators are top-notch peace officers and our support staff is the backbone of everything we do in this office. I am proud and humbled to serve with these men and women, and know the duties of this department are in exceptional hands.