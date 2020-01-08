ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have released the game times for the 2020 season as they put the finishing touches on their new ballpark.
The team also said most home games on Saturdays and Sundays will be starting at a slightly earlier time than usual with the move to Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will face the Los Angeles Angels on March 31 at 3:05 p.m. in the first regular season game at Globe Life Field. They will host a three-game series with the Angels and then another series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to the Rangers, 10 out of 13 Saturday home games will start at 6:05 p.m., which is an hour earlier than normal. Most Sunday afternoon home games will also start 30 minutes earlier than usual at 1:35 p.m.
Most weekday night games will start at the usual 7:05 p.m. slot.
