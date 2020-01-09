RENO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The assistant principal at Boyd High School in Wise County was arrested for intoxication manslaughter Wednesday night after allegedly striking and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene in the Parker County city of Reno.
According to Reno Police, Kevin Scott Evans, 38, is charged with the deadly hit-and-run that happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Texas 199.
A Springtown Police officer found Evans driving about six miles from where the crash happened, the Wise County Messenger reported.
A Reno officer then went to the location of the traffic stop and conducted a field sobriety test.
The victim who died at the scene was identified as Ernest Doniver Medley, 51, of Springtown, according to the Parker County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Evans is in the Parker County Jail with bond set at $25,000.
On the Boyd High School web page, Evans has a brief biography that says, “This will be my 15th year in education, with twelve of those years spent as a Health Science Teacher and coach. I have spent the last 3 years as the Campus Behavior Coordinator and Assistant Principal at Brewer High School in White Settlement ISD. I am extremely excited to join the Boyd ISD family!”