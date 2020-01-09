FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players in this year’s Pro Bowl after wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith were added to the NFC roster.
The Cowboys announced Thursday that Cooper and Smith will now join Ezekiel Elliott and offensive linemen Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and Tyron Smith at the Jan. 26 game in Orlando.
Cooper was added in place of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, and Smith is replacing Carolina Panther linebacker Luke Kuechly. Both players who were originally selected will be sitting out the game due to injuries.
In his first full season in Dallas, Cooper led the Cowboys’ receiving corp with 79 catches, 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. This will mark his fourth Pro Bowl appearance in the five years he’s been in the league.
Smith will be headed to his first Pro Bowl as he led the Dallas defense with 142 tackles and two forced fumbles.
The Cowboys are currently in their offseason with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, who was officially introduced during a press conference on Wednesday.