WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – The cost of giving birth in America has skyrocketed in recent years — even for women with employer health insurance.
A major study looking at women with employer-provided health insurance found that the average new mom spent $4,500 out-of-pocket to give birth in 2015, the most recent year data are available.
The amount is a 50% increase from 2007, when the typical new mom paid out just over $3,000 of her own money. It’s also more than three times the rate of inflation over that time period.
