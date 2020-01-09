Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man armed with a knife has died after he was shot by officers at the Veteran Affairs hospital in Dallas late Wednesday evening, police said.
Dallas police said they responded to the shooting at around 10:20 p.m. involving a man who walked into the hospital for mental health issues and was armed with a knife.
After going into the hospital, police said the man then walked outside and two VA hospital officers followed him.
According to police, those two officers tried to disarm the man but were unable to. During some sort of altercation, the officers shot the man.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
Dallas police will be investigating the shooting.