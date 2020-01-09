Filed Under:Abduction, attempted abduction, Bountiful Grove Drive, girl, McKinney, McKinney Police, middle school, MPD, Neighborhood, Student

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — McKinney police are investigating after a middle school student reported that a man tried to abduct her in a nearby neighborhood Wednesday.

On Jan. 8, police received a report of an alleged abduction in the 6900 block of Bountiful Grove Drive, where the student said a man grabbed her, but drove away after she fought him off.

The suspect is described as an Indian man in his 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and was seen driving in a gray/silver 4DR.

Police have since said the individual has been identified, however, they are still asking anyone with information to contact Det. Craven at 972-547-2816.

