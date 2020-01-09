ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police have arrested two men Thursday, for their alleged involvement in shooting a man riding his bike on Monday.

Triston Morris, 22, of Allen and Phillip Miller, 21, of Dallas are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

The victim, Chris Del Cid Vasquez, 19, is recovering after being shot.

It happened in the 1400 block of South Allen Heights Drive around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, January 6.

He told police he heard what sounded like gun shots and felt something strike his right arm and leg.

About a minute later, a motorist reported that his SUV was struck in the driver side rear door with a bullet.

No one in the SUV was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may follow.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive.

The Allen Police Department is thanking citizens who provided tips and information related to this crime.