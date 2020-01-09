Filed Under:Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon, allen police, deadly conduct, DFW News, Phillip Miller, Shooting, suspects arrested, Triston Morris

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police have arrested two men Thursday, for their alleged involvement in shooting a man riding his bike on Monday.

Triston Morris, 22, of Allen and Phillip Miller, 21, of Dallas are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.

Triston Morris and Phillip Miller (Allen PD)

The victim, Chris Del Cid Vasquez, 19, is recovering after being shot.

Chris Del Cid Vasquez (CBS 11)

It happened in the 1400 block of South Allen Heights Drive around 4:40 p.m. on Monday, January 6.

He told police he heard what sounded like gun shots and felt something strike his right arm and leg.

About a minute later, a motorist reported that his SUV was struck in the driver side rear door with a bullet.

No one in the SUV was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges may follow.

Police have not said anything about a possible motive.

The Allen Police Department is thanking citizens who provided tips and information related to this crime.

