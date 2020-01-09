



Police are investigating the death of Atatiana Jefferson’s mother, Yolanda Carr.

Jefferson is the 28-year-old who was shot and killed in October of 2019 inside her home by now former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean.

CBS 11 News spoke to Carr after her daughter’s murder.

Through sobs and from a hospital bed, she shared the agony of her daughter’s loss.

“At least we know that justice was served, and he will be accountable for murder,” she said. “He murdered my baby in my home. She wasn’t doing anything. She didn’t do anything. She didn’t do anything wrong.”

Dean, who joined the Fort Worth Police Department in April 2018, resigned two days after the shooting and just hours before his arrest and subsequent murder charge.

According to Dean’s original arrest affidavit, Jefferson was inside a bedroom playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew moments before the shooting. The 8-year-old boy told police his aunt heard noises outside and that she grabbed her handgun.

Body-cam video from Dean’s perspective showed the former officer walking around the home, shining a flashlight into a window and shouting “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!” and less than a second later firing a shot. Investigators confirmed that Dead did not identify himself as an officer at any point.

Jefferson’s adopted father, Marquis died in November just weeks after her death.

He was buried in Dallas next to Atatiana.

Family members said they have never seen someone deteriorate as fast as he did during those four weeks following her murder.

“He didn’t have a condition that made his heart give out. Other than the fact, ‘I keep fighting for my daughter. Now I’m suppressed, I can’t even read a tribute that says how I’m going to continue her legacy?’ ” said family spokesperson Bruce Carter.

Furthermore, Atatiana’s family told CBS 11 News the legal battle after Atatiana death, was too much for her father. They are blaming greed, and in their words, “lawless individuals” for Marquis Jefferson’s death.

That was directed at attorneys who were involved with the shooting last month. The family’s ire is also directed at the judge who made rulings about her funeral — who could attend and what could be said. Court orders limited Marquis on how he could then conduct his daughters funeral, including limits on what even he was allowed to say.

The Jefferson family said they believe the actions of attorneys involved were criminal, and that in their mind… Marquis Jefferson’s death amounts to another murder.

They have demanded a criminal investigation into his death.

The Medical Examiner hasn’t released a cause of death for Yolanda Carr.

