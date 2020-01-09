  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

KRUM (CBSDFW.COM) – The Krum Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run driver injured a disabled child on Wednesday night.

The child was taken by air ambulance to a Fort Worth hospital.

The department is actively looking for the suspected vehicle described by witnesses as a dark colored red or maroon pickup or SUV.

Officers were initially called to help the family find the missing child.

Shortly after they arrived in the area of the Eaglechase subdivision, a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian was dispatched, near the location where the officer was.

That pedestrian was the missing child.

There’s still no word on the child’s condition.

 

