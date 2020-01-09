Filed Under:Community Help, Dakota Dillard, Dallas, danger, DFW News, dpd, Foul Play, Missing Man, Missing person, Park Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search continues for a 26-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in the 8000 block of Park Lane.

Dakota Dillard was last seen in the 8000 block of Park Lane. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Dakota Dillard was last seen at about 6 p.m., possibly driving a white 2016 Toyota 4Runner with an unknown license plate.

He is 5’8”, weighs 140 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a maroon sweater.

Police said Dillard could possibly be a danger to himself.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671.4268.

Comments

Leave a Reply