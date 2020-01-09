  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Keith Russell
Watch Keith Russell’s report on CBS 11 at 10 p.m.  It will be posted here after it airs.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU men’s and women’s’ basketball team had a day on the practice courts they will never forget.

Hosting a group of Special Olympians on campus allowed the Horned Frogs players to teach some of their skills and learn a thing or two as well.

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley said, “I know this is an awesome day for them (Special Olympians) …. but it feels selfish because this is a awesome day for all of us.”

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley with Special Olympian. (Bret Kelly – CBS 11)

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says his team has a feeling of “appreciation… thankfulness and this is just another reminder.”

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon with Special Olympians. (Bret Kelly – CBS 11)

Make no mistake, these special athletes were not about to back down from a few Division I players.

Paxton Alexander, a Special Olympian from Rhome, Texas, says he wasn’t about to share any of his basketball tricks with the Horned Frogs.

Becky Hinson, a Special Olympian from Decatur, Texas says “they tried to steal the ball and I stole theirs right back. They weren’t expecting that.”

TCU basketball teams host Special Olympians (courtesy: TCU Basketball)

It was a day full of fun for Special Olympians and college basketball players alike.

A true slam dunk.

