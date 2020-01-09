Watch Keith Russell’s report on CBS 11 at 10 p.m. It will be posted here after it airs.

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU men’s and women’s’ basketball team had a day on the practice courts they will never forget.

Hosting a group of Special Olympians on campus allowed the Horned Frogs players to teach some of their skills and learn a thing or two as well.

TCU women’s basketball coach Raegan Pebley said, “I know this is an awesome day for them (Special Olympians) …. but it feels selfish because this is a awesome day for all of us.”

TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon says his team has a feeling of “appreciation… thankfulness and this is just another reminder.”

Make no mistake, these special athletes were not about to back down from a few Division I players.

Paxton Alexander, a Special Olympian from Rhome, Texas, says he wasn’t about to share any of his basketball tricks with the Horned Frogs.

Becky Hinson, a Special Olympian from Decatur, Texas says “they tried to steal the ball and I stole theirs right back. They weren’t expecting that.”

It was a day full of fun for Special Olympians and college basketball players alike.

A true slam dunk.