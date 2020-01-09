THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — For the next “twin spin” blog, we feature a successful girl group of the 60s: The Shirelles.
The group from Passaic, New Jersey, consisted of Shirley Owens Alston, Beverly Lee, Doris Kenner and Addie “Micki” Harris. Harris passed away in 1982, while Kenner passed away in 2000.
From 1960-1963, they charted 12 times on Billboard, with two #1 hits: “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” and “Soldier boy.” But right before “Soldier Boy,” they released “Baby It’s You.”
The song was written by Burt Bacharach, Barney Williams and Mack David, and was produced by Luther Dixon. It got all the way to #8 on Billboard and stayed on the charts for 11 weeks.
Tomorrow, the second half of our twin spin comes from a group from California who also made it into the Billboard Top 10 with this song… but was one and done afterwards.
Enjoy!