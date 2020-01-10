Menu
TCU Basketball Teams Hoop It Up With Special Olympians
Hosting a group of Special Olympians on campus allowed the Horned Frogs players to teach some of their skills and learn a thing or two as well.
3 hours ago
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
North Texans should prepare as severe weather is on the way for Friday.
3 hours ago
Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From Dallas County
New numbers out this week show 236 lung injury cases in Texas. More than half of those, 127, are from North Texas.
3 hours ago
Some Dallas Warning Sirens Still Left Broken Ahead Of Severe Weather Friday
With the threat of severe weather, many cities alert citizens with early warning sirens — However, many may not get that warning Friday as some Dallas sirens are still left broken from last October's storms.
Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From North Texas
New numbers out this week show 236 lung injury cases in Texas. More than half of those, 127, are from North Texas.
Latest Forecast
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
North Texans should prepare as severe weather is on the way for Friday.
3 hours ago
Weather Stories
DFW Weather: North Texans Experience Cold, Messy Conditions On Tuesday
A cold rain continues to fall for much of North Texas this Tuesday morning. There have been isolated incidents where sleet pellets are mixing in, but for most, it's just rain.
TxDOT Not Taking Chances With Potential Rain-Snow Mix; Brine Applied To Bridges, Overpasses
The ambulance service, MedStar is preparing for winter weather potential by staffing up for Tuesday morning.
TxDOT Gearing Up For Winter Weather, Laying Brine Before Possible Wintry Mix Falls
There's a chance a wintry mix could fall in parts of North Texas on Tuesday and that has some road crews getting a jump start.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster
The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players in this year's Pro Bowl after wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith were added to the NFC roster.
Rangers
Globe Life Field Now 90% Complete, Still On Track Despite Fire In December
The Texas Rangers' new home is nearly complete with just over two months left before its first event, officials announced.
Mavericks
Ouch! Mavs Fall In Final Seconds To Nuggets 107-106
Nikola Jokic scored 26 of his 33 points in the second half, including the winning basket for Denver with 7.9 seconds left.
Stars
Stars Extend Winning Streak To 5 With 2-1 Victory Over Kings
Dallas has come from behind for all the wins on its current streak, and this was only the second time the Stars didn't trail going into the third period.
TCU Basketball Teams Hoop It Up With Special Olympians
Hosting a group of Special Olympians on campus allowed the Horned Frogs players to teach some of their skills and learn a thing or two as well.
3 hours ago
Scott Padgett's Weather Update
North Texans should prepare as severe weather is on the way for Friday.
3 hours ago
Youngest Person To Die From Vaping-Related Lung Injury, 15, Was From Dallas County
New numbers out this week show 236 lung injury cases in Texas. More than half of those, 127, are from North Texas.
3 hours ago
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
Behind The Scenes With Texas Celebrity Chef Tim Love
The restaurant business can be a grind, but when it's your passion the hard work and stress become a labor of love. That fits the life of Tim Love.
CBS 11 / Dallas Bridal Show Ticket Contest
January 10, 2020 at 12:27 am
