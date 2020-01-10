GALVESTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Shriners Hospital for Children in the Texas Medical Center will close in 2021 to consolidate area care at its larger Galveston hospital.

The Houston Chronicle reported the decision was not based on financial concern but rather driven by a desire to build one premier hospital.

The closure will combine all four specialty care departments to be available to patients to receive it all in one place.

The hospital cares for children with a variety of orthopaedic and neuromusculoskeletal disorders and diseases, as well as cleft lip and palate abnormalities. It also provides sub-acute care and inpatient rehabilitation services for patients who have suffered an illness or accident that requires specialized care.

Children up to age 18 receive all treatment and services regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

The hospital provides a multidisciplinary approach to ensure patients receive comprehensive care for their conditions. The family-centered care fosters partnerships among staff, patients and their families.

The director of marketing at the Shriners national offices says it is still too early in the process to know what it will do with the existing building in the medical center after consolidation.

