DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People on Orchid Lane in Dallas near Royal Lane and the Dallas North Tollway are still in rebuilding mode after the October 2019 tornadoes, so the last thing they want to think about is more severe storms.

They’ve experienced rain on and off Friday afternoon along with some wind.

Houses on this street remain in tatters. Others are in the process of being rebuilt.

Drew Coleman says he hasn’t been able to live in his duplex since the tornado hit.

His house lost all windows and all of the glass scratched their floors.

The upstairs also sustained some damage.

They will start to rebuild and of course hopes they don’t have to experience another tornado after living through the last one three months ago.

“It was just really an interruption for a few weeks. What’s really bad is you go a couple of blocks north, couple of blocks south, and there’s no damage,” said Coleman. “It’s just this path that cuts through here.”

He says he hopes to be able to move back into his home in the next six months, but he says even so, it may take another year and a half for everyone around him to be rebuilt.

Another couple nearby told CBS 11 their roof has to be rebuilt, and because of it, they still only have a tarp.

Inside, they lost all five of their skylights and also sustained some holes in their ceiling because of all the debris that went flying.

So their biggest issue is their roof.

“My worries are very great now because I have a very unstructured roof that is not capable withstanding any wind or two to four inches of rain. In fact, it’s starting to drip in our living room right now,” said October tornado victim Robert Bass.

He says he was really hoping they could make it without any more storms until their roof would be fixed in just another two weeks.

Another homeowner on this street says they have no other choice but to deal with whatever the weather throws at us.