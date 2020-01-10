



The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado warning issued for Dallas, Collin and Denton County shortly after canceling one for Johnson and Tarrant County Friday evening.

The NWS issued the tornado warning for Dallas, Collin and Denton County around 6:50 p.m. The storm moved NE towards Farmers Branch and saw circulation crossing 635 at the George Bush Turnpike.

Damage has since been reported near 635 and MacArthur Boulevard. However, the circulation weakened shortly after 7 p.m.

The following counties have had reported power outages:

Tarrant — 4,790

Erath — 587

Wise — 342

Dallas — 250

Johnson — 136

Denton — 112

Earlier, the NWS advised residents of Johnson and Tarrant counties to take shelter as they were issued a warning around 5:45 p.m. It was canceled around 45 minutes later at 6:30 p.m.

At 5:46 p.m., officials reported a funnel cloud formed in Forth Worth, saying that even if a tornado isn’t produced, strong and damaging winds could be expected.

5:46pm – We have a report of a funnel cloud with this storm now. Even if the storm doesn't produce a tornado, it could produce strong damaging straight-line winds. https://t.co/Yjuqnta90Z — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 10, 2020

CBS 11 meteorologist Erin Moran said quarter-sized hail could also be expected in various parts of North Texas.

GALLERY: DFW Weather: Severe Storms Hit Parts Of North Texas

Just before 6 p.m., the NWS said the tornado moving northeast towards Crowley and Burleson had likely dissipated, but strong straight-line winds as high as 60-70 mph could still be produced.

The NWS issued a new tornado warning at 6:10 p.m., including Fort Worth, Arlington and Carrollton. Arlington Police Chief Chris Cook said the department has yet to receive any reports of damage.

Fort Worth is currently responding to high water rescues for vehicles with their swift water team by Huguley Hospital due to flash flooding.