MCALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former South Texas school employee was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Jesus Amado Garcia, 43, of Roma, Texas, was also ordered to pay $40,000 in restitution to his known victims. Following completion of his prison term, he will serve five years on supervised release, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. Garcia will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.
He pleaded guilty to the charges Oct. 4, 2019.
According to court documents, in January, law enforcement initiated an investigation into the sharing of child pornography which led them to Garcia’s address in Roma. At the time, the Roma Independent School District employed him as a maintenance worker.
On April 23, authorities executed a search warrant at Garcia’s home, at which time they seized multiple digital devices. The investigation resulted in the discovery of approximately 236 images and 27 videos of child pornography.
Garcia will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.
This investigation was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force.