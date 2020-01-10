FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Police said on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 around 7:30 a.m., a man walked into the Sherwin Williams store at 6132 Westcreek Drive pretending to be a customer.
He walked around the store for several minutes.
He then approached a clerk, pulled out a handgun, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said he suspect is between 25 to 35 years old and is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build.
“He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS,” Fort Worth Police said in a Facebook post.
He was seen in a dark-colored four-door car, similar to a Dodge Charger or a Chrysler 300; a second suspect was driving the car.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4469.