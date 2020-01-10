WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Radar | Details |
Filed Under:armed and dangerous, Armed Robbery, DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Sherwin-Williams, surveillance image

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are looking for a robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Police said on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 around 7:30 a.m., a man walked into the Sherwin Williams store at 6132 Westcreek Drive pretending to be a customer.

He walked around the store for several minutes.

He then approached a clerk, pulled out a handgun, demanded money and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Armed robbery suspect in Fort Worth (Fort Worth PD)

Police said he suspect is between 25 to 35 years old and is approximately 6 feet tall with a slender build.

“He is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS,” Fort Worth Police said in a Facebook post.

He was seen in a dark-colored four-door car, similar to a Dodge Charger or a Chrysler 300; a second suspect was driving the car.

Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to call 817-392-4469.

 

