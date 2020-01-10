FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County medical examiner determined Yolanda Carr, the mother of Atatiana Jefferson, died from congestive heart failure.
Her death comes months after her daughter was fatally shot by a Fort Worth police officer at the same house in October.
CBS 11 News spoke to Carr after her daughter’s shooting death in October 2019.
Through sobs and from a hospital bed, she shared the agony of her daughter’s loss.
“At least we know that justice was served, and he will be accountable for murder,” she said. “He murdered my baby in my home. She wasn’t doing anything. She didn’t do anything. She didn’t do anything wrong.”
Jefferson’s adopted father, Marquis died in November just weeks after her death. He was buried in Dallas next to his daughter.
Beyond the demonstrations and national spotlight brought on by the shooting, both parents were also caught up in a tense legal battle.
It delayed Atatiana’s funeral, and raised questions about hundreds of thousands of dollars donated in her name.
Carr appeared satisfied though last month, that Dean was officially indicted for her daughter’s death.