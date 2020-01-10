



– A strong cold front will bear down on North Texas this evening, but ahead of it widespread storms could turn severe.

In addition to heavy rain and the risk for flooding, there is the possibility for large hail of up to 2″, damaging winds up to 65 mph or greater and tornadoes. The area with the greatest threat for severe weather is just east of Interstate-35E, but everyone across North Texas should be watchful.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to develop during the early and mid-afternoon with the strong, main line being the most impactful from late afternoon through late evening. In short, the window for strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The severe weather threat is so significant that Governor Greg Abbott has placed the Texas Division of Emergency Management on standby, meaning medical personal and first-responders — in boats and helicopters — will be on standby to assist if necessary.

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid fast-flowing water

Be extremely cautious of water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night

Airline passengers traveling on both Dallas-based Southwest Airlines and Fort Worth-based American Airlines are being given the opportunity to change their tickets or completely rebook flights to avoid the potential bad weather.

The latest forecasts call for some parts of Texas to get up to 4 inches of rain.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s Friday night and to the north and northwest — around Bowie, Gainesville, and Bridgeport — in addition to the wet weather there’s the possibility for snow.

Afternoon high temperatures Saturday will only warm into the mid 40s.