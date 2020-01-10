  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Texas are investigating another incident of someone opening fire on a house and killing a person inside — this time the victim was a woman.

It was before midnight when a number rounds were fired at the Fort Worth home in the 6400 block of Canyon Circle.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Police say there were several people inside the home at the time, but only one of them — an adult female in her 30s — was struck and killed by the gunfire. It isn’t known if anyone else inside the home was injured.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say they found large caliber shell casings in the driveway.

Police haven’t said if they have any suspects or what the motive for the shooting might have been.

