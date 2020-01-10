Comments
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Strong storms in North Texas brought rain where it surely doesn’t belong… Inside a hospital.
Hillary Prince was in the lobby of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson and shared images of much of the floor soaked after flash flooding.
Prince told CBS 11 no patients had to be moved as the damage was limited to the first floor lobby.
She said crews did a good job blocking off the area to keep people from getting wet or slipping.
The cleanup process is underway.
The Fort Worth Fire Department also responded to the area for high water rescues, as cars were stuck in the flash flooding around the hospital.