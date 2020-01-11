Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three people have died after severe storms swept across parts of the Gulf Coast and southern states.
Officials said one of the victims was a man who was killed when a tree fell on his home.
The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of an elderly couple were found near their demolished trailer by firefighters early Saturday.
The storms also unleashed downpours that caused widespread flash flooding in places like Dallas, where police said one person died Friday night when a car flipped and submerged into a creek.
