BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was struck and killed in Bedford early Saturday morning.
Just before 1:15 a.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash in the 1600 block of State Highway 183.
When officers arrived, they found Sterling Havens injured and unresponsive. He was transported to Baylor Grapevine Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
An investigation into Havens’ cause of death is underway at this time.