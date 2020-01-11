



Residents in parts of North Texas woke up to quite a wintry surprise as some as seeing their first snow in the area in quite awhile.

A cold front that moved into North Texas Friday brought severe storms in the evening hours and massive temperature drops for early Saturday.

With temperatures in the freezing mark, areas of the Metroplex such as Denton and Collin counties saw some snow accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory was issued early in the morning for those two counties, as well as Parker and Wise counties.

The National Weather Service reported that DFW Airport received 0.2 inches of snow, which is the first measurable snow in the DFW Metroplex since January 2017.

In Denton, snow could be seen along I-35, as well as icy conditions. These conditions have led to multiple reports of crashes along the freeway. Many have been warned about possible icy roads especially on bridges and overpasses.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple crashes reported in #Denton where snow has accumulated on 35E & 35W. Side streets also impacted. Ice possible on bridges & overpasses @CBSDFW @cbs11jeffrey pic.twitter.com/lvPYhFC93O — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) January 11, 2020

DENTON: View from @TxDOT cam in #Denton on 35 & Thunderbird. Use caution. Slick spots likely due to snow/ice on overpasses and elevated surfaces. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/ePoVVCMZOQ — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) January 11, 2020

Residents also reported snowfall in the popular area of Denton Square. The Denton County city of Krum also saw several inches of snow accumulation.

Snow could also be seen falling in cities like Frisco, where it accumulated on the ground and on cars.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted about the current wintry weather and said crews would be using snow plows and pretreating bridges and overpasses in Denton and Collin counties.

Big snow accumulation was also seen in Wise County, such as Decatur and Runaway Bay. Several inches of snow was reported in areas of this county.

Although Tarrant County wasn’t included in the Winter Weather Advisory, residents reported seeing some snowfall in parts of Fort Worth, Hurst, Colleyville, Flower Mound and Southlake.

The Winter Weather Advisory lasted until 12 p.m. as temperatures began to slightly warm up above freezing.