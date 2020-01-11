



While Dallas police are still trying to make an arrest in the shooting death of Rory Norman, the 1-year-old boy’s family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Saturday night.

Norman was shot and killed through his bedroom window only a couple weeks shy of his second birthday.

His mom, Ebony Miller, said her son was a light in so many people’s lives and left a strong impact on hers.

“He joked with me a lot. He called me Ebony. ‘Ebony…,’ until I say, ‘What’s my name?’ And he’d just laugh and say, ‘Mommy,'” she recalled.

It’s memories like that oh which Norman’s family will remember forever.

Early Sunday morning, the one year old became a victim of what Dallas police are calling senseless gun violence. They believe someone familiar with Norman’s south Dallas home, targeted those inside.

Norman’s 20-year-old uncle was also injured in the shooting but survived after being transported to a nearby hospital.

“It’s a bad situation but I also have peace because I know that even though he’s in heaven, he still cares about me,” Miller said. “He still remembers me and it’s just a sign for me to get my life right so I can see him again in heaven.”

The nonprofit that hosted the vigil is raising money for the funeral and other expenses. To donate, click here.