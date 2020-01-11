DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — LeBron James had 35 points and 16 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 26 points starting in place of injured star Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers went up big early in a 129-114 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
James was dominant from the start to help the Lakers build a 22-point lead in the first half.
Luka Doncic played the last few minutes of the first half in a ripped jersey on a frustrating night for the 20-year-old Dallas phenom.
Doncic had 25 points and 10 rebounds but was a game-worst minus-24 before halftime.
The Mavericks are now 23-15 and will take on the 76ers Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
