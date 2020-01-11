DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death at a Dallas hotel early Saturday morning.
At approximately 4:15 a.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a shooting call at the Hawthorn Suites on Alpha Road.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue shortly responded and pronounced him dead.
Witnesses reported seeing a black male flee the location in a white 4-door vehicle.
Police are asking that anyone with information on this incident to contact Det. Montenegro at 214-671-3624 or e.montenegro@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.