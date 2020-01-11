NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of North Texas Saturday just hours after strong storms pounded the area Friday night.
Forecasters say that there is a chance of rain mixing with snow in and around the DFW area this morning but the Advisory area generally covers some counties north and west of the DFW Area.
According to the Advisory, “Rain quickly transitioning to snow through mid-morning with bursts of moderate to heavy snow will be possible through the mid-morning hours. Total snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible in Stephens, Palo Pinto, Parker and Eastland Counties.”
The Advisory is in affect until noon today.
There is a possibility for some tricky travel conditions and motorists are advised not to travel if it isn’t necessary. “A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of wintry weather may cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving, especially on elevated surfaces.”
Even though the Advisory does not include Dallas and Tarrant Counties, all North Texas residents are cautioned as some winter precipitation could occur throughout the area..