DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 16-year-old Duncanville High School student is dead and a man is in serious condition after a drug deal “gone bad,” police said.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Jan. 11, DeSoto police responded to multiple calls that a small sedan crashed into an unoccupied SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Beltline Road.
When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old student and the other man — who was driving the wrecked sedan — wounded.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots shortly before the crash and saw two men flee the scene on foot. Multiple shell casings from a handgun were also found at the scene along with drug paraphernalia.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital where the teen was later pronounced dead from a head wound, and the man remains in serious but stable condition. Neither of their identities have been released at this time.
The DeSoto Police Department are working with the Dallas County Physical Evidence Section to process the crime scene and are currently working to identify all involved.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the department at 469-658-3050.