



First responders lined up along I-30 in Fort Worth to honor two fallen heroes from west Texas Sunday afternoon.

Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock Firefighter Eric Hill were killed Saturday morning while responding to a crash.

At 8:36 a.m. Jan. 11, first responders arrived at a single-vehicle rollover crash on North Interstate 27. While working the incident, a second vehicle traveling southbound crossed over into a median — prompting their assistance.

While working both crashes, officials said a third vehicle traveling southbound crossed over into the median — striking Reyna, Hill as well as a second firefighter Matt Dawson, who is currently in critical condition.

Both victims were taken to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for official autopsies. And the entire way there, the two fallen first responders were escorted by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Fort Worth police officers and firefighters lined the route along I-30 to honor their sacrifice, dozens of people also pulled over for the procession, to wave and give their well wishes.

It was a moving show of support for the 27-year-old police officer and 39-year-old firefighter.

Both the Fort Worth police and fire chief hope it makes a difference to their community to know so many people care.

“Firefighters and police officers take on that added risk in their career and when someone gives the ultimate sacrifice, we want to make sure we’re honoring them — and also that we’re there to support their co-workers and their families,” Police Chief Ed Kraus said.

First responders said this serves a reminder for people to slow down and pay attention, especially in difficult weather conditions.