DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jimmy Johnson — the man who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s — has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted.
Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Jones has since announced how happy he is for the Hall of Fame to recognize Johnson what for he is — a great coach.
“To Jimmy I say, ‘The stars were aligned and our dreams came true when we joined the Dallas Cowboys,'” he said. “And on behalf of the Cowboys, and our fans all over the world, I say, ‘Congratulations Jimmy. We’re proud of you.’”
