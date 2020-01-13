Astros Owner Jim Crane Fires Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Lunhow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal
NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow have been suspended for the entire 2020 season after an investigation into an alleged sign-stealing system.
Houston has also lost its first and second round draft picks in 2020 and 2021 and has been fined $5 million.
The Astros received the severe punishment Monday after an investigation into the team’s alleged sign-stealing system during their 2017 World Series run. According to the report, former Houston bench coach Alex Cora developed the illegal sign-stealing system but that it was also player-driven.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline and strongly hinted that Cora, who is the current Boston Red Sox manager, will face punishment later.
Manfred said Hinch was aware of the system but did not bring it to the attention of Luhnow. The GM told Major League Baseball he was unaware of the system but Manfred held him accountable for the team’s actions. Manfred also said owner Jim Crane was not aware.
