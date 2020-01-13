DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Downtown Dallas parking lot will become a park.

Parks for Downtown Dallas and the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department celebrated the start of construction on Downtown’s newest park, West End Square.

What is currently a surface parking lot will soon be the only centrally-located green space in the West End Historic District.

The park will be a little less than one acre and bound by Market Street to the east, Corbin Street to the south, North Record Street to the west and the old Spaghetti Warehouse building to the north.

Construction on the park should take about a year.

Architecture firm, Corgan has committed a $100,000 donation toward construction of the park.

The Downtown Dallas, Inc. Foundation has committed $300,000 to ensure a water feature is included in the park.

“Strong public-private partnerships involving community leaders like Corgan and Downtown Dallas, Inc. are critical to help the City of Dallas create four new Downtown parks,” commented Amy M. Meadows, CEO of Parks for Downtown Dallas. “This shared vision will result in a network of parks that stitch our urban neighborhoods together and contribute to a more livable, environmentally sustainable future for Dallas.”

Steve Hulsey, President of Corgan said, “We’re honored to have the opportunity to serve as a partner with the Parks of Downtown Dallas in creating spaces that bring people together and enhance our communities,” said Steve Hulsey, Corgan President. “We believe in the power of place—in the marriage of built environments and intentional outdoor spaces like this that shape a rich, vibrant streetscape and make a meaningful difference in our neighborhood and our lives.”

The design features an outdoor workroom, porch swings, and a u-shaped steel trellis envisioned as a flexible armature for a plug-and-play approach to technologies that may be incorporated over time as the West End Square’s uses and needs evolve.

Kourtny Garrett, President and CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc. said, “DDI is overjoyed to see West End Square, the second of four new priority parks for Downtown Dallas, come closer to a reality with this groundbreaking. The West End has long needed a community gathering green space, and we thank Parks for Downtown Dallas for making it happen with their generous matching gifts. We look forward to the completion of the remaining priority parks, which will give Downtown Dallas almost 14 acres new greenspace, helping to solidify the notion that Downtown is a true neighborhood.”