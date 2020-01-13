GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A year has passed, and police have yet to arrest the person responsible for killing a father of three in front of his home.
C.J. Wicker Jr’s family is putting a lot of money — $30,000 — on the table for someone who can help solve the crime. And detectives at the Garland Police Department hope that cash is a key to cracking a murder case.
“It’s been stolen, something in our heart is going to be missed forever, we just want justice, we want somebody to come forward to get this person who took his life away because we need justice,” said Wicker’s sister Ashley.
Wicker confronted someone breaking into the van he used for his plumbing business outside his apartment in Garland last January. The 29-year-old was shot and killed, the burglar left with nothing.
Wicker loved his family and the Cowboys. He was about to celebrate his daughter’s second birthday before he was killed.
His sister said her family can’t rest without justice so the decision to put up all their available money in a reward is a last ditch effort to find the person responsible.
Garland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. Call 972-272-TIPS (8477) or click garlandcrimestoppers.org with any information.