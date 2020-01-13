AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration on Monday for three Texas counties that sustained widespread damage due to severe thunderstorms, straight line winds, hail, and tornadoes from October 20, 2019.
The counties included in the request are Dallas and Erath Counties in North Texas and Cameron County in South Texas.
The request includes Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation for those impacted by this weather.
“The State of Texas is committed to ensuring the people of Cameron, Dallas, and Erath counties have the resources they need to continue rebuilding the public infrastructure,” said Governor Abbott. “With the help of our federal partners, these communities can rebuild quickly and gain access to important recovery resources. I ask that the President swiftly grant this request in order to expedite valuable support to these counties.”
If granted, local jurisdictions will be eligible for federal reimbursement for the cost of disaster-related debris removal, emergency protective measures to protect life and property, and permanent repair work to damaged or destroyed infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water treatment facilities, parks and publicly-owned property.
Click here to read Gov. Abbott’s 21-page letter to President Trump.