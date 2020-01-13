HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A church bible study was interrupted when a car driven by a man high on Kush cannabis crashed through the front gate and onto a man’s property.
The landowner called Henderson County game wardens, who chased the driver after he fled on foot.
The driver left behind his wallet and identification card in the car along with other personal items. After searching the area without success, the wardens decided to continue the investigation the next morning.
Early the next day, the landowner called the wardens saying he went hunting but as he was leaving the deer stand the driver appeared out of nowhere, smoking a cigarette.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said the driver asked him “Where am I? How did I get here?”
The wardens responded to the call and found the landowner and driver sitting down by a fire having coffee.
The driver told the wardens he had smoked some Kush cannabis after leaving his parole officer’s office the day before.
He spent the night outside in freezing temperatures and was so impaired he had no clue how he got to this ranch or where his car was.