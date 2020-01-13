Greystone Castle 3 – ComboWe spent two days at the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club, and this place is truly amazing! A beautiful lodge, super friendly staff, and some of the best hunting and fishing available anywhere! On this trip, we got to do an upland combo hunt for pheasant, quail, chukar and hungarian partridge on day one, and a flighted duck hunt on day two. Then, of course, there was the amazing food, the luxury lodging, some fun and lessons on Greystone’s unique and challenging sporting clays courses, and we took an adventurous ATV ride around their grounds! That’s a whole lot to include in one show, so in this episode, we’ve combined a little bit of the whole experience. Come along for some of the fun and outdoor adventure available just about an hour west of Fort Worth, at the incredible Greystone Castle Sporting Club!

