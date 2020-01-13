Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth has confirmed two weak EF0 tornadoes that occurred during the severe weather outbreak on Friday.
One happened on the west side of Cooper, Texas in Delta County with 80 miles-per-hour winds.
The other one happened in Enlow, Texas, also in Delta County with 70 miles-per-hour winds.
Delta County is about 83 miles northeast of Dallas.
NWS investigators are still going out to a few other sites to check on the possibility of tornadoes having touched down.
Across the country (mostly the South and Mid-Atlantic) on Jan 10 and 11 there were a total of 1,013 severe reports for tornadoes, severe wind and hail.
There were 40 tornado reports for the two-day period.