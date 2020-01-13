ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers will hold a pair of job fair this week for seasonal employment at the new Globe Life Field opening in March 2020.
The Job Fairs will take place Tuesday, January 14 from 5:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, January 18 from 1:00 p.m. -4:00 p.m.
Both events will be held across the street from the new stadium at Globe Life Park.
Tuesday’s job fair happens in the All You Can Eat Area behind the right field “Home Run Porch.” Saturday’s is in the Rebecca Creek Club on the left field concourse.
Anyone 16 years old and older interested in 2020 seasonal positions at Globe Life Field can receive information and receive interviews and screenings at both job fairs. Seasonal positions available for the 2020 baseball season include the following areas:
ADA Shuttle Drivers Promotions Staff
Concierge Services Rangers Authentic Staff
Globe Life Field Tour Guides Rangers Youth Academy Coaches
Guest Services Representatives Security
Mascot Assistance Staff Texas 2 Split Raffle Sellers
Medics/First Aid Ticket Office Assistants
Parking Lot Attendants Youth Ballpark Announcers/Concessions
Parking Lot Cone Crew
Parking for the job fairs is available in Lot B at the corner of Stadium Drive and Randol Mill Road.
Individuals attending the Tuesday night job fair should enter Globe Life Park through the All You Can Eat entrance on Randol Mill Road adjacent to the First Base Box Office.
Those attending the Saturday afternoon job fair should enter Globe Life Park through the Rebecca Creek Club entrance on Ballpark Way.