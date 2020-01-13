AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A school district in Texas has lost about $2.3 million due to a phishing email scam and the FBI will be handling the investigation of the incident, district officials said.
Police told KEYE Friday that Manor ISD, which also serves areas of Austin, Pflugerville and more, fell victim to the online scam in November and that an employee reported the issue after finding it.
Police said the loss happened in three separate fraudulent charges.
Further details on the scam or the money loss have not been released as authorities continue to investigate. So far, there have been no arrests.
The Manor Police Department and the FBI will be investigating.
According to its Facebook page, the district serves more than 9,600 students.
An IT expert told KEYE that phishing scams can show up as disguised email addresses, phone numbers or fake links.