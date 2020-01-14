DETROIT (CBSDFW.COAP) – Nearly 700,000 vehicles are being recalled by Toyota because the fuel pumps can fail and not only cause engines to stall, but increase the risk for a crash.
The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models.
Also included in the recall are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.
Toyota is still developing repairs, so no need to rush to the dealer. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
