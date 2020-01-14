WEATHERDense Fog Advisory | Radar | Details |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto Recall, Camry, Car Recall, car repair, Engine, engine stall, fuel pump, lexus, Recall, Toyota, Toyota 4Runner, Toyota recall

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COAP) – Nearly 700,000 vehicles are being recalled by Toyota because the fuel pumps can fail and not only cause engines to stall, but increase the risk for a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Lexus LS 500, LC 500, RC 350, RC 300, GS 350, IS 300, ES 350, LX 570, GX 460, and RX 350 models.

Also included in the recall are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota 4Runner, Camry, Highlander, Land Cruiser, Sequoia, Sienna, Tacoma, and Tundra models. Some 2019 models also are affected including the Avalon and Corolla.

Toyota is still developing repairs, so no need to rush to the dealer. Owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply