ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – City leaders in Arlington are set to vote on whether to keep or do away with pedal-powered shuttles, which are commonly seen in the city’s entertainment district.

Things do not bode well for the pedicabs as Mayor Jeff Williams has already put a stop to applications for operators to receive permits.

The pedal-powered shuttles are a common scene around attractions such as Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Over Texas. They give patrons a lift to minimize the walk as parking lots are scattered around the area.

However, on Tuesday night these pedicabs could become a thing of the past.

City council members are expected to roll out their arguments against the companies, citing issues like safety, bad behavior, driving on sidewalks, overloading pedicabs with too many passengers and operating in restricted areas.

One pedicab company owner isn’t happy with the city’s expected decision.

“Good people have lost their jobs. They’ve been put out of their livelihood,” owner Billy Anger said.

At a city council meeting last month, Mayor Williams said the city tried the pedicab program but it just didn’t work. Residents, however, argue there are other transportation means that have the same kinds of issues as the pedicabs.

“But the scooters and bicycles they have out there on the street, I’ve seen those scooter riders be more insane than anybody out there. So that’s putting people in danger,” Elizabeth Leighton said.