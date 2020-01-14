GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After a shooting at a Dallas high school basketball over the weekend, Garland ISD has decided to step up its own security measures by implementing a new bag policy for its sporting events.
The shooting happened last Saturday at the Ellis Davis Field House during a game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball. The game was in the fourth quarter when shots rang out and everyone ran for cover.
An 18-year-old former Dallas ISD student was shot and remains in the hospital with “significant” injuries. A Dallas ISD officer was also grazed by a bullet.
A 15-year-old boy turned himself in and is charged with aggravated assault. The incident forced Dallas ISD to make the decision of not allowing any bags, purses or backpacks in its stadiums.
Garland ISD announced Monday evening a change in its own bag policy for middle and high school basketball games and for events at the Curtis Culwell Center.
Going forward, attendees will only be allowed a clear tote bag, a plastic one-gallon storage bag or a small clutch purse. These bags will also be inspected. Click here for more specifics.