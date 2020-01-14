DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Singer and Dallas-native Meat Loaf has filed a lawsuit against a North Texas hotel and a convention after he claims he’s been unable to perform due to a fall during a May 2019 event.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Tarrant County by the 72-year-old singer, whose real name is Michael Lee Aday, and his wife, Deborah.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on May 4, 2019 during an event at the Hyatt Regency at DFW Airport. Meat Loaf, who’s best known for his Bat Out Of Hell trilogy albums, was at the event for Texas Frightmare Weekend.

The lawsuit states the singer was walking on a stage during a question-and-answer session with fans when he fell off, causing “serious injuries” to his neck, collarbone and shoulder.

A video posted by entertainment website TMZ shows the singer falling behind a curtain and crew members rushing to his aid.

According to the lawsuit, Meat Loaf was hospitalized for 42 days and continues to participate in physical therapy. He claims he’s been unable to perform since the incident, which has allegedly caused “significant economic loss.”

The hotel and convention are being sued for damages on a count of negligence and a count of premises liability.

Meat Loaf was born in Dallas and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965.