Filed Under:Bellaire High School, Bellaire Police, Deadly Shooting, Houston, Houston News, School Shooting, Shooting, Student Killed, Student Shot

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police near Houston are investigating after a student was shot outside of Bellaire High School around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The student died a short time later, police told KRTK-TV in Houston.

The city of Bellaire tweeted, “There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire.”

 

Shooting at Bellaire High School in Houston (KTRK-TV)

Police added there was no one in custody after the shooting.

More to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply