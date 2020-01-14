HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police near Houston are investigating after a student was shot outside of Bellaire High School around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday.
The student died a short time later, police told KRTK-TV in Houston.
The city of Bellaire tweeted, “There has been a shooting at Bellaire High School. The suspect is still at large. Please avoid the area and/or remain in your home until you receive further information from the City of Bellaire.”
— City of Bellaire (@cityofbellaire) January 14, 2020
Police added there was no one in custody after the shooting.
