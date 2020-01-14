Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council unanimously voted to keep a the city’s teen curfew in place for another three years.
In a packed council chambers Tuesday night, the public weighed in before the vote on whether or not the curfew was still needed.
Fort Worth Police said it’s a proven tool for law enforcement, while some citizens said it’s an overstep.
The curfew requires children under 17 to be off the streets from 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The ordinance comes up for a vote every three years.