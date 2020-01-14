SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It began with police and members of a federal task force trying to track down a wanted felon and ended with one person dead and three others refusing to come out of a San Antonio house.
The victim was fatally shot by both a SAPD officer and a federal officer on Monday, in southeastern San Antonio. Police Chief William McManus said the two opened fire on the victim after he rammed a vehicle into police vehicles.
“There were officers in the cars whose lives were being threatened,” McManus said.
The victim, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.
Officers then tried to search a house associated with the arrest warrant, but three people inside refused to come out. After more than five hours everyone came out and surrendered peacefully.
The three people are being questioned, but no arrests or charges were immediately announced.
